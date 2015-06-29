Video

After the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa started looking into ways the doctors there could continue to treat patients even if the city was coming under rocket fire.

They now have a fortified underground emergency hospital, which can be converted from the hospital's parking garage into a 2,000-bed, full-service medical clinic in just 72 hours.

The director of Rambam Health Care Campus Dr Rafi Beyar explained how the underground hospital works.