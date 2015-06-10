Video

Since declaring a Caliphate in June last year, the extremist group widely known as Isis (now renamed Islamic State) has been making the headlines for capturing territory in both Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

In that time, the group has established a self-sustaining economy, recruited thousands of fighters and is still seeking to take control of more land despite thousands of US-led coalition air strikes.

BBC Arabic's Ahmed Maher explains how the jihadist group has proved to be highly resilient.