Video

Lebanon is known for its religious diversity, but many are not aware of the country's range of ethnicities - with some people not accepting that difference races can also be Lebanese.

Many Africans, Asians and people of mixed race face racism, from people assuming they are domestic workers to police harassment - with no discrimination law to protect them.

Lebanese Nigerian Nisreen Kaj - who features in this report - was involved in an exhibition addressing these issues with family photographs of mixed race Lebanese families dating back to the 1970s.

The Mixed Feelings Project was produced with the backing of the Middle East arm of the Heinrich Boll Foundation. Marta Bogdanska and Nisreen Kaj collaborated on the exhibition.

Video produced by Nour Matraji