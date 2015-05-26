Media player
Is Jordan next target for Islamic State?
As Iraqi government forces launch an operation to drive Islamic State (IS) out of Anbar province neighbours across the region are growing increasingly nervous.
There are fears that Jordan could be the jihadists' next target so it has been redoubling its efforts to confront the extremist threat both on its borders and inside the country.
Frank Gardner has been to the Jordan-Iraq border and was granted exclusive access inside a prison to meet a reformed IS convict.
26 May 2015
