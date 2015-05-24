Media player
Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi confident of Ramadi recapture
US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter has said the rout of Iraqi forces in the city of Ramadi showed they lacked the will to fight against Islamic State.
Mr Carter told CNN's State of the Union the Iraqis "vastly outnumbered" the IS forces but chose to withdraw.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Mr Carter was "fed with the wrong information" and that Ramadi would be recaptured "within days".
The Iraqi government has now deployed Shia militias to the area to try to halt the advance of IS.
The BBC's world affairs editor John Simpson reports.
24 May 2015
