Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi Arabia: Suicide bomber strikes Shia mosque
At least 10 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, a doctor has told the BBC.
Witnesses reported a huge blast at the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh, in Qatif governorate.
Footage shows shattered glass and debris next to the tiled pillars inside the mosque.
BBC Arab Affairs Editor Sebastian Usher explained it was the first such incident in Saudi Arabia amid rising Sunni-Shia tension in the wider region.
-
22 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-32841745/saudi-arabia-suicide-bomber-strikes-shia-mosqueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window