Militants from Islamic State have tightened their grip on the Iraqi city of Ramadi, one day after seizing its main government compound, the BBC's correspondent in Baghdad says.

Reports say the militants repelled an advance by government forces and now control at least 60% of the city.

But air strikes have forced them to pull back from the compound where they raised their black flags on Friday.

The BBC's Ahmed Maher says the area is strategically important for both sides, just 100km (60 miles) west of the capital, Baghdad.