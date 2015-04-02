Media player
Obama welcomes Iran nuclear deal
President Obama has welcomed the signing of an outline deal reached on Iran's nuclear programme after marathon talks in Switzerland.
He called it an historic understanding and said it would make the world safer, if, as expected, it led to a comprehensive agreement by the end of June. The deal will limit Iran's nuclear capability in return for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran.
02 Apr 2015
