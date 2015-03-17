Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IS in Iraq: 'Real support needed' - Vice President Allawi
Iraq's vice president has appealed to America and its allies, including the UK, to do more in the fight against so called Islamic Sate.
In an interview with the BBC, Iyad Allawi said those countries involved in the invasion to remove Saddam Hussein in 2003 had a moral responsibility to do more to help now.
Jonathan Beale asked Mr Allawi whether Iraq would be able to defeat the extremists without more international support.
-
17 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-31930523/is-in-iraq-real-support-needed-vice-president-allawiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window