Ester Rada is an arresting young singer-songwriter with a rich musical heritage.

Her Ethiopian roots are clearly audible in her music. But so is the influence of Israel where she grew up and now lives.

Her EP, Life Happens, released in 2013, was a confident debut showcasing her powerful, soulful voice and seductive combination of Ethiopian Jazz, funk and R&B.

Out, the song she performs for Middle East Beats, is from her first full album which came out in 2014.

