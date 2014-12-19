Quentin Sommerville in front of military vehicle at Ain al-Asad airbase
Iraqi airbase key to battle against Islamic State in Anbar

Anbar - Iraq's biggest province - has seen some of the deadliest fighting against Islamic State, with more than half a million people forced from their homes.

It is a vital supply route for the militants in Syria, and leads all the way to the outskirts of Baghdad.

At its heart is the once secure Ain al-Asad airbase, where Iraqi troops have losing ground. If it falls, it will be a major victory for IS.

Journalists have been unable to reach Anbar since the IS swept through the province - but BBC Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Tim Facey travelled to the airbase for this exclusive report.

