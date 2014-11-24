Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rouhani: 'Sooner or later we will reach a final deal'
The deadline for a nuclear deal with Iran has been extended to the end of June after talks in Vienna failed to reach a comprehensive agreement.
Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani said "positions have become closer and many gaps have been bridged... everybody wants this."
Six world powers - the US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany - want Iran to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Tehran says it is not seeking nuclear weapons, but wants atomic energy.
-
24 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-30183934/rouhani-sooner-or-later-we-will-reach-a-final-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window