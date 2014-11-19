Video

A suicide car bomber has killed at least six people in the Iraqi Kurdish capital, Irbil, local media say.

The blast, accompanied by gunfire, was reported outside the governor's office, close to the historic citadel in the city centre.

Iraqi Kurds and Iraqi government forces have been battling an advance by Islamic State (IS) militants, but Irbil has largely avoided major attacks.

The BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard has been to the scene.