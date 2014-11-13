Syria refugee in France
Video

Syria crisis: France as a refuge from Syria's war

The BBC's Fergal Keane follows the journey made by two families from war-torn Syria, as they seek refuge in France.

More than 3m people have fled Syria since the conflict began in 2011, with millions more internally displaced.

