Syria crisis: France as a refuge from Syria's war
The BBC's Fergal Keane follows the journey made by two families from war-torn Syria, as they seek refuge in France.
More than 3m people have fled Syria since the conflict began in 2011, with millions more internally displaced.
13 Nov 2014
