Some 200,000 people have died in Syria's increasingly fragmented civil war between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and those opposed to his rule.
The bloody internal conflict - now into its fourth year - has destroyed entire neighbourhoods and forced more than nine million people from their homes.
Here are some of the stark numbers involved in the conflict.
Video produced by Michael Hirst, pictures courtesy of AFP/Getty Images, statistics from UNDP
12 Nov 2014
