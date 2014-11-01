Media player
Kobane conditions 'dire' as Peshmerga forces face IS
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have crossed the Turkish border to help defend the Syrian town of Kobane from Islamic State.
Sources inside the town told BBC Arabic that the unit was heading to the frontline about 4km west of Kobane.
The BBC's Jiyar Gol spoke to one women who said she was "excited" to see Kurdish fighters enter the besieged region.
He also met a Kobane resident who recently crossed the border into Turkey and described living conditions there as "dire".
