Hassan Rouhani
Hassan Rouhani warns time running out for nuclear deal

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has warned that time is running out for negotiating a permanent agreement on his country's nuclear programme.

Mr Rouhani told a news conference in New York that courageous decisions would be needed if a deal was to be struck by the deadline in late November.

  • 27 Sep 2014
