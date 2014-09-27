Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hassan Rouhani warns time running out for nuclear deal
The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has warned that time is running out for negotiating a permanent agreement on his country's nuclear programme.
Mr Rouhani told a news conference in New York that courageous decisions would be needed if a deal was to be struck by the deadline in late November.
-
27 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-29388233/hassan-rouhani-warns-time-running-out-for-nuclear-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window