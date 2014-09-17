Xenos [trailer]
Xenos is a short documentary about the day-to-day struggle for survival and enduring sense of exile suffered by a group of young Palestinians.

Screening at the BBC Arabic Aan Korb Film and Documentary Festival in partnership with the British Council, on Saturday November 1, 7-9pm, as part of the 'Short Films from the New Arab World' session.

  • 17 Sep 2014