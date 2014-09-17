Media player
Patience [trailer]
Patience documents the day-to-day life of Saber, an Egyptian citizen, who is among the population of unofficial garbage collectors.
Screening at the BBC Arabic Aan Korb Film and Documentary Festival in partnership with the British Council, on Saturday November 1, 11am - 1pm, as part of the 'The Struggle for Survival' session.
17 Sep 2014
