Escalating tensions between Yemen's government and the armed Shia Houthi movement are threatening to plunge one of the poorest countries in the Middle East into a wide-scale armed conflict.

On Tuesday, police shot at anti-government Shia protesters in the capital, Sanaa, killing at least four people, witnesses say.

Three years after a popular uprising toppled the 33-year rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen's transition to democracy is facing one of its toughest challenges.

Mai Noman reports from Sanaa.