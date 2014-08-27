Media player
Gaza-Israel ceasefire: Scepticism on Jerusalem streets
Israelis on the streets of Jerusalem have voiced scepticism after an open-ended truce between Israel and the Palestinians was agreed.
The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, brings to an end 50 days of fierce fighting in which more than 2,200 people have been killed, most of them Palestinians.
27 Aug 2014
