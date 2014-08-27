Jerusalem resident
Gaza-Israel ceasefire: Scepticism on Jerusalem streets

Israelis on the streets of Jerusalem have voiced scepticism after an open-ended truce between Israel and the Palestinians was agreed.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, brings to an end 50 days of fierce fighting in which more than 2,200 people have been killed, most of them Palestinians.

