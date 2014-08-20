James Foley, May 2011
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Foley beheading video shocks the world, Obama says

US President Barack Obama has said the beheading of US journalist James Foley is "an act of violence that shocks the conscience of the entire world".

Mr Obama compared Islamic State (IS), the group which made a video of Mr Foley's killing, to a "cancer" and said its ideology was "bankrupt".

IS said Mr Foley's death was revenge for US air strikes on its fighters in Iraq.

Ian Pannell reports.

  • 20 Aug 2014
Go to next video: Foley talks to BBC on his motivation