John Kerry
John Kerry 'Opportunity to find the solution'

Israel and Hamas have agreed to an unconditional 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza from 08:00 (05:00 GMT) on Friday.

US Secretary of State John Kerry said he hopes this is an "'opportunity to find the solution".

A joint US and UN statement urged all parties to "act with restraint" until the ceasefire begins. Talks on a more permanent truce are to start in Cairo.

  • 01 Aug 2014
