John Kerry 'Opportunity to find the solution'
Israel and Hamas have agreed to an unconditional 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza from 08:00 (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
US Secretary of State John Kerry said he hopes this is an "'opportunity to find the solution".
A joint US and UN statement urged all parties to "act with restraint" until the ceasefire begins. Talks on a more permanent truce are to start in Cairo.
01 Aug 2014
