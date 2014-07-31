Palestinians ride a horse and cart in front of a billboard depicting late Hamas leaders, in the northern Gaza Strip, 14 July 2014
Gaza Strip's troubled history - in 80 seconds

Israel has said it will not stop its offensive in Gaza until the tunnels constructed by Hamas have been destroyed.

It began Operation Protective Edge on 8 July and since then more than 1,400 people have died.

Here's a brief history of the troubled coastal strip - in 80 seconds.

Video produced by Michael Hirst

  • 31 Jul 2014
