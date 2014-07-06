Video

A Palestine-American teenager had his hands tied behind his back while being beaten and knocked unconscious by Israeli police, says the boy's aunt.

Tariq Khdair, 15, from Florida, is a cousin of Mohammed Abu Khdair, the Palestinian 16-year-old whose abduction and murder has triggered riots.

The police have said he was among a group of people attacking officers, although he says he was just watching the protests when they "grabbed" him. He has been placed under house arrest for nine days.

Mobile phone footage has emerged which appears to show two Israeli policemen repeatedly punching and kicking the teenager in the head.