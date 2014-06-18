Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US-Iran relations: A guide to 60 years of tricky relations
US-Iran relations have been in the spotlight once again as the Iraq crisis has unfolded this week.
From the CIA-orchestrated overthrow of Iran's prime minister in 1953 to a phone call between Presidents Obama and Rouhani and possible direct talks on Iraq's security,
BBC News looks at more than 60 years of tricky relations between Iran and the US.
-
18 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-27911376/us-iran-relations-a-guide-to-60-years-of-tricky-relationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window