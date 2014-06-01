Media player
Egypt's hotel made of salt
Egypt has traditionally attracted tourists with its ancient monuments and beach resorts, but Siwa Valley, a remote oasis in the west of the country, is an Egyptian tourist destination with a difference.
Its main landmark is salt. Locals use it not just for cooking, but also as building material for everything from candle holders to an entire hotel.
Hadya al-Alawi reports.
Video produced by BBC Arabic's Amr Gamil.
01 Jun 2014
