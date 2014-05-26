Video

Pope Francis, on the final day of his Middle East tour, has visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, to pay his respects to the six million Jews who were killed by the Nazis in World War Two.

There he met survivors and spoke of the "boundless tragedy of the Holocaust", describing it as an "unfathomable abyss".

One of them, Joe Gottdenker, was saved as a baby by a Catholic family in Poland. His parents survived the war - his father in a concentration camp and his mother fighting with the partisans against the Germans.

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen spoke to Mr Gottdenker at Yad Vashem.