Members from Fatah and Hamas hold hands after announcing reconciliation deal in Gaza City on 23 April 2014
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hamas and Fatah unveil Palestinian reconciliation deal

Rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have announced a reconciliation deal, saying they will seek to form a unity government in the coming weeks.

Hamas and Fatah split in 2007. Previous reconciliation agreements have never been implemented.

Yolande Knell reports.

  • 23 Apr 2014
Go to next video: 'Abbas is embracing extremists'