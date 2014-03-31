Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Dramatic moments' in Egypt Al-Jazeera trial
Al-Jazeera journalist Peter Greste, currently on trial in Egypt, has called claims that he aided the banned Muslim Brotherhood "preposterous".
Mr Greste, and two other Al-Jazeera reporters who are also on trial, were refused bail on Monday as the high-profile trial continued.
They are among 20 people facing charges of spreading false news and aiding a terrorist organisation.
Orla Guerin reports.
-
31 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window