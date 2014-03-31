Al-Jazeera staff stand before judge in Egypt trial
'Dramatic moments' in Egypt Al-Jazeera trial

Al-Jazeera journalist Peter Greste, currently on trial in Egypt, has called claims that he aided the banned Muslim Brotherhood "preposterous".

Mr Greste, and two other Al-Jazeera reporters who are also on trial, were refused bail on Monday as the high-profile trial continued.

They are among 20 people facing charges of spreading false news and aiding a terrorist organisation.

Orla Guerin reports.

