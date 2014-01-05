Majid al-Majid
Lebanon's al-Qaeda chief Majid al-Majid dies

Al-Qaeda's commander in Lebanon, Majid al-Majid, has died in custody in a Beirut hospital, Lebanon's army says.

The Saudi, who led the Abdullah Azzam Brigades and was on Saudi Arabia's most-wanted-terrorists list, was arrested in Lebanon recently.

An army general told the Associated Press the militant died of kidney failure.

