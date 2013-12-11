Media player
Syrian refugees surviving harsh winter without aid
Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees living in makeshift camps along the Syria-Lebanon border are being forced to improvise to survive harsh winter conditions without aid.
Many are living in informal settlements consisting of 'shacks' made of corrugated iron and scrap, as formal camps are forbidden.
Jim Muir reports.
11 Dec 2013
