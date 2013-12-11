Syrian refugees are living in informal settlements consisting of 'shacks' made of corrugated iron and scrap.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrian refugees surviving harsh winter without aid

Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees living in makeshift camps along the Syria-Lebanon border are being forced to improvise to survive harsh winter conditions without aid.

Many are living in informal settlements consisting of 'shacks' made of corrugated iron and scrap, as formal camps are forbidden.

Jim Muir reports.

  • 11 Dec 2013
Go to next video: UK suspends non-lethal aid for Syria