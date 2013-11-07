A masked Taliban gunman
New Pakistan Taliban leader 'doesn't care to talk'

The BBC has learned that the new leader of the Pakistan Taliban is a notoriously brutal commander whose fighters tried to kill the schoolgirl Malala Yusufzai.

Just a week ago there were cautious indications that the Taliban and the Pakistani government were prepared to hold peace talks.

But since then a US drone strike has killed the Taliban leader Hakimullah Mehsud, and the new man says he doesn't care to talk.

Richard Galpin reports from Islamabad.

  • 07 Nov 2013
