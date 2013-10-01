Video

Former US deputy assistant secretary of state for Iran, John Limbert, has told HARDtalk that many Israelis are "strongly divided" on the issue of Iran possessing nuclear weapons.

Mr Limbert said that the rhetoric spoken by some in Israel represented just a section of opinion and "unfortunately in the United States we do not hear all sides of the story."

His comments precede Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

You can watch the full interview on BBC World News on Tuesday 1 October at 14:30 and 20:30 GMT and on the BBC News Channel at 00:30 on Wednesday 2 October.

Watch more clips at HARDtalk's website