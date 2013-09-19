Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
President Assad: Syria will destroy chemical weapons

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said he is committed to a plan to destroy his country's chemical weapons but warned it could take about a year.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Assad again denied claims that his forces were responsible for a deadly chemical attack near Damascus on 21 August.

  • 19 Sep 2013
