Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran bus crash: Dozens dead after head-on collision
Dozens of people have been killed after two buses collided and burst into flames near Iran's capital Tehran.
The driver of one of the buses lost control after a tyre burst, causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic and hit another bus on Monday, according to officials.
Dozens of passengers said to have been injured in the accident were taken to hospitals in Qom.
-
10 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-24032691/iran-bus-crash-dozens-dead-after-head-on-collisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window