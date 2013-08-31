Media player
Syria crisis: Activist calls for 'regime change'
President Barack Obama has said the US was considering a "limited narrow act" against Syria.
The US leader stressed that Washington was "looking at the possibility of a limited, narrow act", and there would be "no boots on the ground" or "long-term campaign".
Rebel activist Marwan, from the Shaam news network, told BBC News that "regime change" was needed as well as strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.
Based in Aleppo, the activist said: "If he [President Bashar al-Assad] stays, he will use chemical weapons once again."
31 Aug 2013
