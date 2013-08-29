New Jewish immigrants walking down the airplane during a welcoming ceremony after arriving on a flight from Ethiopia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Last airlift' of Ethiopian Jews to Israel

Israeli authorities have completed what is said to be the last major airlift of Ethiopians seeking a new home in Israel.

Two flights carrying 450 people of Jewish descent arrived in Tel Aviv, many to emotional reunions with relatives.

Emily Thomas reports.

  • 29 Aug 2013
Go to next video: Protest against discrimination of Ethiopian Jews