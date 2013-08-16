Video

Both the Egyptian military and the Muslim Brotherhood are "wrong" and "fundamentally fascist organisations", an Egyptian actor and activist has claimed.

Khalid Abdalla, known to western audiences for his roles in The Kite Runner and United 93, told the BBC's Mishal Husain the he "rejected the binaries" being presented - the choice between the two organisations - saying the future solution had to be an inclusive one, with everyone represented.

His interview was interrupted by bystanders, asking if he was part of the coalition group which called for the ousting of former President Morsi.