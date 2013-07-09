Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghanistan: Nato and Taliban chiefs on prospects for peace
The Taliban says there will be no let up in attacks against Nato troops in Afghanistan.
As incidents continue to take place across the country, there is no sign of peace talks getting underway in Doha.
The BBC's Jonathan Beale has been to Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan to speak to commanders on both sides of the conflict about the prospects for reconciliation.
-
09 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-23245269/afghanistan-nato-and-taliban-chiefs-on-prospects-for-peaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window