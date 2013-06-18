Media player
Syria's sectarian conflict spreads to Lebanon
Clashes have broken out between rival groups in Lebanon, provoked by the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The conflict in Syria is becoming increasingly sectarian, as Sunni rebels take on President Assad and his Shia supporters.
There are concerns that this sectarian conflict will spread across the region.
Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen reports.
18 Jun 2013
