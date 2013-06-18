Media player
Meeting Lebanese families drawn into Syrian conflict
As the Syrian conflict fans the flames of Sunni-Shia tensions in the wider Middle East, Newsnight's Tim Whewell reports from Lebanon where he has been meeting the families drawn in to both sides of their neighbour's war.
18 Jun 2013
