Sectarian tensions stalk Iraq elections as polls open
People in Iraq have begun voting in the country's first elections since the departure of US troops more than a year ago.
Iraqi security forces will be in charge of the polls, to choose provincial councils.
The BBC's Rafid Jabboori said most voters will be swayed by sectarian and ethnic affiliations.
20 Apr 2013
