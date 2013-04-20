Crown prince defends Bahrain GP

Video

As Formula 1 returns to Bahrain, thousands of protesters in the tiny Gulf state have once again taken to the streets.

The protesters believe that F1 bosses should cancel Sunday's race because of Bahrain's poor human rights record.

But speaking to the BBC's Dan Roan, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa insisted the event would be safe for teams and spectators.

He also said that most Bahrainis wanted the race to go ahead and that a national dialogue was taking place to try and address ongoing tensions within the state.