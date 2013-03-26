Video

A new series offers some of the BBC's most senior journalists the chance to discuss some of the burning issues of the day.

The BBC's World Affairs Editor John Simpson has covered events in Iraq for 28 years and looks at what sort of future the country faces.

He finds that the country - cobbled together in 1921 from three main ethnic groups on the recommendation of a British archaeologist - is a mixture of pessimism and optimism.

