Herod exhibition provokes dig row
The first ever exhibition devoted to the life and works of King Herod of Judea has caused controversy, and not because of the king's historical reputation.
Among the exhibits and restored artefacts on show at the Israel Museum are finds from inside the occupied West Bank - gathered from archaeological digs which Palestinians say are illegal.
Yolande Knell reports from Jerusalem.
16 Feb 2013
