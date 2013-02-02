Iran's domestically designed and built Qaher F-313 fighter jet is unveiled during a ceremony in a warehouse in Tehran, 2 February 2013
Qaher F313: Iran unveils 'stealth' fighter on state TV

Iran has unveiled a new home-made combat aircraft, which officials say can evade radar.

The single-seat Qaher F313 (Dominant F313) is the latest design produced by Iran's military since it launched the Azarakhsh (Lightning), in 2007.

President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad said it had "almost all the positive features" of the world's most sophisticated jets.

Footage from state TV showed the jet in flight, but not its take-off or landing.

  • 02 Feb 2013