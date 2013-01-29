Young girl sold as a child bride
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young girls in rural Afghanistan 'sold as child brides'

Millions of girls across the world end up as child brides, despite the practice being outlawed in many countries.

In rural Afghanistan, the problem of child brides and underage marriage is widespread.

Some families struggle to remain together and feel forced into allowing this illegal practice.

It is a subject which is rarely spoken about and many of these marriages are organised to settle old disputes.

Bilal Sarwary reports.

  • 29 Jan 2013