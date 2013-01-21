Patriot missiles arrive in Turkey
A shipment of Patriot missiles sent by Nato, has now arrived in Turkey.

It forms part of six batteries of Patriots, requested by the country's capital Ankara, to provide missile defence against Syria should it be necessary.

James Reynolds reports.

