Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why do so many Russian speakers support Israel's right wing?
Israelis are due to go to the polls on 22 January and the ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to remain in power.
Among his core supporters are many of Israel's Russian-speaking community.
Yevgeny Kanevsky from the BBC Russian Service has been to find out what makes that one million-strong community support Israel's right wing.
-
17 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-21056347/why-do-so-many-russian-speakers-support-israel-s-right-wingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window